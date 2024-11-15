Fuse Introduces Volt 2.0 DeFi Banking App With Crypto Card

Advertisement

Payments-centric blockchain ecosystem Fuse has announced the public release of Volt App 2.0, its flagship decentralized finance (DeFi) application. With the newest release, the app elevates it into a decentralized banking ecosystem with a host of new features, including a crypto debit card.

Fuse, a new-gen programmable blockchain for payment applications, releases a new version of its major DeFi Volt App. Release v2.0 is designed to simplify DeFi interactions and adds a slew of improvements that will significantly enhance the user experience and lower entry barriers.

Volt App 2.0 is released with many game-changing options, including multi-chain deposits, yield-earning instruments, seamless worldwide spending and gamified educational features that support a robust suite of alternative banking services.

Besides that, the new application is seamlessly integrated with a native Visa crypto debit card. Assets from Volt App can be converted into funds on cards and vice versa.

The launch of a Volt debit card will enable fast and secure conversion of digital assets to fiat, so they can be spent instantly in-store or online. This will provide greater flexibility for users, who can enjoy the upside of holding their crypto for longer, coupled with the freedom to spend it on bills and purchases.

The introduction of multichain support enables users to deposit assets from any major blockchain network, including Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

As covered by U.Today previously, FUSE token recently debuted on Bitget, a tier-1 centralized exchange for spot and futures pairs.

Claimr's gamified rewards program opens up new opportunities

Volt App 2.0’s multichain integration allows users to manage their crypto seamlessly, no matter the network, making DeFi accessible to a wider audience.

The app’s new gamified rewards program, powered by Claimr, rewards users for exploring DeFi’s tools and learning about the app. Guided tasks encourage users to explore staking, saving and swapping, turning financial discovery into an educational and rewarding journey.

With all these upgrades, Volt App 2.0 evolves into a one-stop DeFi hub for Fuse, which is a high-performance EVM blockchain with smart contracts.