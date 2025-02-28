Funtico Partners with Ludo to Fight Bots

Funtico, a full-stack Web3 gaming platform, has partnered with Ludo to enhance gaming authenticity by ensuring only real, verified users participate in its ecosystem.

Advertisement

Using Ludo’s advanced reputation and trust layer, this collaboration aims to eliminate bots and create a more community-driven gaming experience.

As part of this initiative, the first 500 verified users will receive a curated airdrop of Ludo’s $TICO tokens. This marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on sustainable, reputation-based engagement in Web3 gaming.

To celebrate, Ludo is launching an airdrop campaign where users can claim 100 TICO tokens. These tokens can be used to enter weekly tournaments across three games—Formula Funtico, Solitaire Slam, and Bingo Rampage—each offering a share of a 150,000 TICO prize pool.

Advertisement

Players can compete for major rewards, with first-place winners earning 10,000 TICO. Withdrawals begin April 27th on the Avalanche C-Chain, with KYC required for withdrawals over $700.

Funtico’s latest tournament showcased high-stakes competition, with top players winning up to 50,000 USDT in NFTs. The event drew widespread participation and engagement, reinforcing Funtico’s vision for competitive blockchain gaming.

Looking ahead, Funtico plans to expand its tournament offerings with larger prize pools and more engaging gameplay. Players can secure their spot by acquiring $TICO, joining live tournaments, and competing for significant rewards.