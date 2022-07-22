FTX on Track to Acquire Bithumb

Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
FTX is on track to extend its shopping spree by potentially acquiring South Korean’s leading crypto exchange
FTX on Track to Acquire Bithumb
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency giant FTX is on track to acquire Bithumb, South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The deal is already in an advanced stage, according to anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Its financial terms are yet to be disclosed.

Yet, it is worth noting that both parties have declined to comment on the deal.

In October 2018, Bithumb was acquired by BK Global Consortium, which is led by renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Kim Byung Gun, for $354 million.  

Last March, South Korean media outlet Naver reported that American banking giant Morgan Stanley was on track to acquire Bithumb for up to $441 million. However, the deal never happened. Prior to that, South some media outlets reported Nexon was also looking into acquiring Bitstamp, but the Korean gaming conglomerate denied those rumors.

Related
Bollinger Bands Indicator Shows Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Breakout
In late June, Bloomberg reported that FTX was preparing to acquire the popular trading app Robinhood. However, the former denied the acquisition plan.

FTX has been on buying spree amid the ongoing market crash. The crypto behemoth recently reached a deal with BlockFi, which allows it to acquire the embattled crypto lender for up to $240 million. Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried told Reuters that his company had a few billion dollars for bailing out troubled cryptocurrency companies.

The exchange also intends to raise more funds after the exchange’s valuation ballooned to a whopping $32 billion in January. It is not clear how much additional capital the cryptocurrency giant plans to rake in.

#FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image American Cancer Society Claims Dogecoin Donations Are Popular
07/22/2022 - 20:15
American Cancer Society Claims Dogecoin Donations Are Popular
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for July 22
07/22/2022 - 17:20
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for July 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Partners with Marvel Collaborator, Elon Musk Comments on Tesla’s BTC Sales, XRP Suspicious Activity on Exchanges Continues: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/22/2022 - 16:30
SHIB Partners with Marvel Collaborator, Elon Musk Comments on Tesla’s BTC Sales, XRP Suspicious Activity on Exchanges Continues: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina