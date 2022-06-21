Former NYSE Group President Believes Bitcoin Could Retest $17,000

Tom Farley believes that Bitcoin has more downside potential, but a short-term bottom is likely in

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

During a recent appearance on CNBC, Tom Farley, former president of the NYSE Group, predicted that the price of Bitcoin may end up retesting the $17,000 level.

Yet, he believes that the cryptocurrency has reached at least a short-term bottom for now, describing the recent price drop as a "really good" buying opportunity.

Farley believes that the market has already endured a capitulation.

Over the weekend, the top cryptocurrency crashed below the highest point of the previous bullish cycle. Investors recorded more than $7 billion worth of locked-in losses, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode.

Ads

As reported by U.Today, the world's largest cryptocurrency managed to reclaim the $21,000 level earlier today, which marked a small victory for bulls after a long string of setbacks.

On Monday, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes warned that there could be more forced selling due to market uncertainty.

Prior to that, Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman predicted that the modest recovery would simply be a dead-cat bounce.