FLOKI Returns to Top 10 Tokens Bought by ETH Whales as They Also Grab BTC, ETH and FTT

Largest Ethereum whales are again showing interest in Floki Inu as it gets back to the list of cryptos they are purchasing most

WhaleStats crypto tracking service has tweeted that FLOKI is again favored by some of the largest Ethereum whales by the WhaleStats scale.

Floki Inu among most purchased assets

WhaleStats, a platform that aggregates data on the top 1,000 rich list of investors, has tweeted that meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu (FLOKI) is back on the list of the top 10 coins that ETH whales are happily buying now.

Along with FLOKI, ETH whales are now actively purchasing WOO, FTX Token, MATIC, LINK, several popular dollar-backed stablecoins and others.

Floki Inu was inspired by the Shiba Inu puppet named Floki—an eccentric shib builder from the popular TV series Vikings. In late January, the Floki Inu team conducted a major upgrade to start its transition to DAO. This is expected to make the coin more decentralized and help it garner more listings on centralized crypto exchanges.

Prior to that, the coin was listed by Bitrue and BitGlobal, a subsidiary of Bithumb based in Hong Kong.

At the time of writing, FLOKI is changing hands at $0.00004208, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Whales grabbing ETH and FTT

Another WhaleStats account, related to the top 1,000 BSC whales, has shared that ETH and BNB whales have been actively purchasing these top altcoins in the past 24 hours.

Two major whales on the top 1,000 list have acquired 35,252 Ethers. This is the equivalent of $79,082,698.

Nearly all Ethereum coins from this amount were bought by a BNB whale ranked seventh on the WhaleStats scale. The whale known as "Light," ranked third, bought only 341 ETH worth $1,071,526. The whale ranked 778th grabbed 341 ETH for their portfolio.

Another ETH whale, whose ranking on WhaleStats is 466th, has also added more crypto to their portfolio: 200,078 FTX tokens (FTT) worth $9,361,649.

This top SHIB whale buys Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been also popular with these investors recently. According to a series of tweets by WhaleStats, the whale "Light" has acquired $4,665,309 worth of BTCB—Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB)—a Bitcoin-based asset created by the Binance exchange on its Binance Smart Chain. Recently, it has been rebranded as BNB Chain.

This crypto investor also holds a large amount of Shiba Inu—$23,223,612 worth of it, or 5.18% of his portfolio.