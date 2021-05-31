Flare to Have its FLR Token Listed by 50+ Exchanges, Community Claims

XRP Army is approaching much-anticipated airdrop of FLR tokens to participants in December's snapshot. Which exchanges will list FLR first?

According to a Twitter post by an anonymous account popular in the XRP community, dozens of cryptocurrency exchanges, including some top-notch services, are ready to list FLR token after its airdrop.

FLR may be welcomed on 50+ exchanges: community

An anonymous advocate of the XRP cryptocurrency, @KingDoggoXRP, shared an infographic that covers the prospects of Spark (FLR), a core native asset of the Flare blockchain.

$FLR is not live yet and it's listed on 50+ exchanges already. That shows you how big Flare will be. pic.twitter.com/etCcHsr6NC — 👑 𝕏ℝℙ 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕠 𝕀𝕍 👑 $1500+ (@KingDoggoXRP) May 30, 2021

FLR will be distributed between the holders of XRP who participated in the airdrop that took place on Dec. 12, 2020. Once this massive distribution is finished, more than 50 exchanges will list FLR, claimed @KingDoggoXRP.

Binance (BNB), Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex and Kraken are the largest exchanges on this list. Also, XRP-friendly services Uphold and Bitrue will start FLR trading from the very beginning.

The author behind the account treats this massive support as evidence of big opportunities to be opened with the release of the new blockchain.

Two airdrops in a row

As covered by U.Today previously, one FLR token will be sent to every owner of one XRP as of Dec. 12, 2020. The second crucial airdrop will distribute the DFLR tokens of Flare Finance, the first-ever DeFi ecosystem on Flare (FLR).

Flare Finance will take the snapshot of FLR accounts 30 days after its mainnet launch. One DFLR per 172 FLR ratio has been announced for the snapshot.

According to the latest estimations, FLR airdrop will take part in June 2021, while DFLR distribution may arrive in July. Both airdrops target the XRP Army, the most passionate and aggressive community in the blockchain segment.