FLR, DFLR Airdrops Explained by XRP Community: Rates Revealed

Croatian XRP enthusiast Dario Šuveljak, well known for his explanatory infographics covering XRP ecosystem, unveiled two manuals to explain FLR and DFLR airdrops

Mr. Šuveljak shared the differences between the two airdrops and indicated the exact XRP/FLR and FLR/DFLR rates. Now it is clear how many DFLR tokens will be distributed among Flare blockchain tokenholders.

DFLR tokens will be distributed at 1:172 rate

According to the infographics shared by Mr. Šuveljak (who goes by @stedas on Twitter), the accurate FLR claim ratio is 1.0073 FLR for every one XRP held. The snapshot of XRP balances was taken by the Flare Networks team on Dec. 12, 2020, with much fanfare.

As a result, every XRP holder who claimed Spark (FLR) tokens prior to this date will receive 1.0073 for every XRP token once Flare Network launches in mainnet. As covered by U.Today previously, distribution will be organized in two stages. The first 15 percent of FLR will go into XRP holders' wallets for one month upon the snapshot while the remaining 85 percent will be distributed in the coming months.

Then, Flare Finance, the first-ever decentralized financial protocol for Flare, will organize its own airdrop of DFLR tokens. The FLR snapshot for the airdrop will take place 30 days after Flare Network launches in mainnet, or in May or July of 2021.

DaoFlare (DFLR) tokens will find their way to FLR enthusiasts 7-10 days after this snapshot of balances taken by the administration of Flare Finance. The amount of DFLR will be calculated in accordance with a 1:172 ratio to FLR balances.

FLR and FXRP offer numerous ways to earn on passive crypto

Also, the XRP enthusiast explained the basics of "yield earning" for FXRP (another Flare asset) and FLR tokens.

FLR holders can benefit from delegating them to signal (oracle) providers such as FTSO. Also, FLR tokens can be staked in the F-assets staking ecosystem in order to earn XRP, LTC, DOGE and BTC rewards.

FXRP holders will be able to earn FLR for F-asset minting; daily payouts are announced. Moreover, FXRP can be delegated as well. Signal providers will offer lucrative rewards calculated in FLR, XRP, DOGE and non-fungible tokens.