Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services

The new collaboration is yet another milestone in Flare's (FLR) movement toward robust, accessible, and decentralized data infrastructure. Its latest batch of partners features modern and high-performance services.

Flare (FLR) announces on-boarding of pro infrastructure providers

As per its official announcement, Flare (FLR), an EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, on-boards Ankr, Figment, Restake, and NorthStake, as both validators and data providers for the network’s native oracles.

Flare is the first smart contract platform to onboard global infrastructure providers as both validators and data providers for the network's oracles.



This helps boost network security and strengthen Flare's decentralized data offering for developers.

For all new validators, Flare (FLR) becomes the first platform to index their data feeds. By combining validation with data provision, Flare (FLR) will be able to give developers fully decentralized access to the broadest range of data, at scale and for minimal cost.

With this announcement, Flare (FLR) reaffirms its commitment to expanding what is possible with blockchain, enabling new use cases through the provision of a far wider variety of decentralized data.

Hugo Philion, Flare CEO and co-founder is excited by the potential effects new collaboration might have for the quality and accessibility of Flare's (FLR) services:

The fact that institutional validators of the quality and scale of Ankr, Restake and Luganodes are willing to extend their business model to also provide decentralized data specifically on Flare gives proof positive to Flare’s vision for a fully decentralized network for data

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare Labs launched the testing program for Flare-based FAssets on Coston testnet one week ago.

Flare (FLR) validator count surpasses 90 entities

Anuj Shankar, CEO of Luganodes, another Flare's partner, is sure that the long-term synergy between the two teams, is of a particular importance for the global staking ecosystem:

Luganodes has always been committed to offering institutional-grade services in the blockchain infrastructure space and we find Flare’s new model of decentralized data provision very interesting. It’s not something we’ve done before, but being part of the Flare ecosystem as both a validator and a data provider to their native oracle aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable and secure blockchain infrastructure solutions - and we are keen to see how it improves decentralized data access for developers

Flare currently has a total of 91 network validators across the globe, all of whom also act as data providers for the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO), placing the FTSO among the most decentralized and reliable oracles available to developers.

In September, it started working together with Web3Auth, the leading wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) infrastructure provider. The integration enabled streamlined access to cryptocurrency applications and services via familiar email and social login credentials.