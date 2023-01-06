Flare Airdrop Gaining More Traction With Exchanges

Fri, 01/06/2023 - 09:20
Alex Dovbnya
Flare Network is just days away from finally conducting its long-awaited airdrop event
Bitget has joined the list of cryptocurrency exchanges that will support the Flare (FLR) token airdrop.

Users who held the XRP token at the time of the snapshot that occurred roughly two years ago will be able to receive their tokens.

Last month, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., also added support for FLR. Other major crypto trading platforms such as Bitstamp, Bitrue, Okcoin, Bitfinex and Kraken are also on board.

According to a recent announcement, the Flare Token Distribution Event (TDE) is now slated to take place on Jan. 9.

The project says that the support from the major trading platforms that have agreed to distribute the FLR token to their users has been "excellent."

Flare Network is a new, highly advanced blockchain technology that promises to expand the capabilities and utility of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

The underlying goal of Flare Network is to bring secure, decentralized smart contracts to other protocols such as Ripple and Litecoin. This brings a lot of potential scalability to these public blockchain projects.

