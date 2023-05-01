Finoverse Teams up With MaskEX to Start Collaboration Between Dubai and HK Crypto Ecosystems

MaskEX crypto exchange partners with one of most active Hong Kong crypto communities as Finoverse Arabia Discovery Tour kicks off

Leading cryptocurrency exchange MaskEX shares the details of its latest partnership. The platform has entered into a collaboration with the largest community of fintech and Web3 enthusiasts in Hong Kong and China's Greater Bay Area.

MaskEX, Finoverse announce partnership, co-host Opening Reception of Finoverse Arabia Discovery Tour

According to an official statement shared by representatives of cryptocurrency exchange MaskEX, its collaboration with Finoverse global blockchain and fintech community kicks off.



The Finoverse community organizes Arabia Discovery Tour with over 20 attendees. Venture capitalists, family offices and regulators joined its tour to UAE.

Within the framework of the new collaboration, the two teams will co-host the Opening Reception on May 7, 2023, at the Museum of the Future, located in the financial district of Dubai.

MaskEX's vice president and CSO Ben Caselin, Token Bay Capital's founder and managing partner Lucy Gazmararian, and the chair of The Women's Foundation Angelina Kwan will deliver speeches at the opening ceremony.

Ben Caselin is excited by the prospects of the new collaboration and its potential effect on global Web3 community evolution:

It is incredibly heartening to see both Dubai and Hong Kong coming together to potentially set an example for the rest of the world on how to facilitate innovation in the digital assets industry. As a truly historical crypto hub, Hong Kong has played a key role in the development of the crypto ecosystem and is now once again moving to the forefront of Web3 innovation. Similarly, with the establishment of the first regulatory body dedicated to overseeing all activities related to the virtual assets sector throughout the Emirate, Dubai has positioned itself well to stay at the helm of blockchain innovation. It is therefore a great honor for MaskEX to help kickstart the Finoverse Arabia Discovery Tour.

The Opening Reception launch ceremony will also host debates between key figureheads of MaskEX and Finoverse.

Toward synergy between HK and UAE cryptocurrency ecosystems

Anthony Sar, CEO and co-founder of Finoverse, highlights the importance of collaboration between leading Web3 teams across the globe:

At Finoverse we aim to bridge Asia and the Middle East, two of the most vibrant Web3 destinations globally. Regulators from both Dubai and Hong Kong have demonstrated support for the industry's further development. There is no better time than now to explore opportunities for collaboration between these two regions.

The program's events will be attended by prominent regional leaders such as Shaikh Hamad Rakadh Salem Hamad Alameri, a renowned member of the Royal Family in Abu Dhabi and a stakeholder in the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

ADIA is a major shareholder in MaskEX: the entity holds a 50% stake in the exchange.