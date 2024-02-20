Advertisement
Filecoin (FIL) Outshines Major Ethereum Killers With 16% Jump, Here's Reason

Godfrey Benjamin
Solana founder validates Filecoin, helping to catalyze price with 16% jump
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 12:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Filecoin (FIL) is in the limelight today, a time when most of its peers are paring off their gains. Per data from CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, the price of Filecoin is changing hands for $7.57, up by 16.49% in the past 24 hours. For Filecoin, whose growth has been erratic over the past year, this ongoing rally is a validation and has pushed the growth to more than 39% for the month.

Filecoin has always been innovating, but this current upsurge is a function of the boost it got from the validation from Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of the Solana protocol. In a post on X, Yakovenko told his more than 313,600 followers that some of the "original archiver design for Solana was based on some of the proofs from Filecoin’s original white paper."

He further acknowledged that Filecoin’s technology was so advanced that developing a new archive design for Solana might have seemed to be a duplicate at the time. This validation helped reposition Filecoin as a major decentralized cloud storage protocol in the space.

Filecoin occupies a unique niche in the market, one that has driven its growth over the past few months.

Filecoin and broad industry linkup

This comment from Anatoly Yakovenko comes on the back of the integration between both protocols, as reported earlier by U.Today. Filecoin integrated Solana to increase accessibility to its data services.

Beyond Solana, Filecoin has been doing all it can to open its doors to different protocols, including the Ethereum blockchain. Filecoin launched its EVM compatibility engine last year, dubbed Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM), as it seeks to enable developers to create applications that can connect with the industry’s largest public network.

Filecoin still has a lot of growth to chart, seeing as it is reasonably below its all-time high (ATH) of $237.24. However, the ongoing rally might be the major trigger needed to chart the growth.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

