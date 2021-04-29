Fed Chair Jerome Powell Weighs In on Dogecoin Rally

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has weighed in on the internet’s favorite meme cryptocurrency during his Apr. 28 press conference.



When asked about Yahoo Finance reporter Brian Cheung about whether Dogecoin or GameStop, a popular yolo stock, rallying hard was related to the central bank’s easy policy, Powell replied that there was “froth” in the equities markets:

Many people just look at asset prices and they look at some of the things going on in the equities markets. And I think they reflect froth in the equities markets.

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin saw yet another sharp price spike following Elon Musk’s “SNL” tweet. The Tesla CEO is known as the cryptocurrency’s most ardent promoter.





Not budging on interest rates

The Fed has decided to keep interest rates close to zero, bolstering Bitcoin’s bullish case.



During the press conference, Powell signaled that the Fed wasn’t anywhere close to withdrawing its monetary support.



He claims that the economy is still far from achieving the central bank’s goals: