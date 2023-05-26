Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 08:40
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Fantom might enter crisis if Multichain's holdings hit market
Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fantom (FTM), a high-speed scalable blockchain network, is facing a precarious situation due to its significant exposure to Multichain, its official cross-chain bridge. A substantial portion of the total value locked (TVL) on the Multichain network comes from Fantom, raising concerns regarding the potential impact of recent developments.

Per current data, the Multichain network has a TVL of approximately $1.76 billion, of which Fantom constitutes the greatest proportion at 36.7%. The assets on Fantom are about $1.66 billion, with nearly 40% of these assets being wrapped assets of Multichain.

The main stablecoin on Fantom is USDC, with 191 million USDC and 82 million USDT assets predominantly issued by Multichain. This points to Fantom's large exposure to Multichain and any potential issues that might arise on the latter's platform.
 

This scenario has become particularly alarming in light of the recent news surrounding Multichain. Although details are limited at the time of writing, there are reports suggesting potential legal issues involving the Multichain team. Any disruption to Multichain's operations could have severe repercussions for Fantom, given their intertwined financial relationship.

Despite the uncertainty, most chains within Multichain are operating normally for now, and there are no signs of a depeg of USDC and USDT on Fantom. Nevertheless, these rumors have already affected Fantom's market performance. The network saw an 8% price drop following the news of potential issues at Multichain.

The Fantom network finds itself in a difficult position. With such a high percentage of its assets tied to Multichain, any adverse developments could lead to serious consequences for the network. While it is too early to predict the outcomes, the situation warrants close monitoring by investors and stakeholders in the coming days.

#Fantom
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
05/26/2023 - 10:37
Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
05/26/2023 - 10:17
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
05/26/2023 - 09:13
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales
Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales
Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason
Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason
XRP Joins New Market Rally, Is Surge Here to Stay?
XRP Joins New Market Rally, Is Surge Here to Stay?
Cardano’s Decentralization Will Be “Wake-Up Call” for Other Coins, Hoskinson Says
Cardano’s Decentralization Will Be “Wake-Up Call” for Other Coins, Hoskinson Says
Global Interest in Cryptocurrency Dips to Levels Not Seen Since 2020
Global Interest in Cryptocurrency Dips to Levels Not Seen Since 2020
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 25
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 25
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Questions Ripple Case Timeline
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Questions Ripple Case Timeline
Show all