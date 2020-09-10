Ex-CIA Agent Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Microsoft's Cryptocurrency and Lady Gaga

Thu, 09/10/2020 - 06:20
Ex-CIA agent Kevin Shipp is spreading a satanic conspiracy theory about Microsoft's cryptocurrency and Lady Gaga
Former CIA agent Kevin Shipp is spreading a fringe conspiracy theory on Twitter about how Microsoft’s cryptocurrency patent is a satanic plot.

He claims that the software giant is “getting obvious about it” after featuring controversial Serbian artist Marina Abramovic in its now-deleted ad for its HoloLens2 virtual reality headset.  

Microsoft’s cryptocurrency and tin-foil-head conspiracies 

As reported by U.Today, Microsoft filed a patent for an innovative cryptocurrency that uses brain waves and body heat for mining as a form of the proof-of-work consensus algorithm:

“Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. A cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify whether or not the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.”    

The system would make it possible to solve complex computational tasks unconsciously without deploying massive computational power like Bitcoin.

It’s highly likely that the system will not turn into an actual product since tech giants in the likes of Microsoft usually file patents for fending off copyright infringement.

Nevertheless, the futuristic concept was enough to become a breeding ground for new tin-foil-hat conspiracy theories about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.     

The fact that the patent was filed under the number WO2020060606A1 also didn’t help. Russian Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov called the “060606” part “somewhat alarming":

“The 060606 part is somewhat alarming. You probably understand this, right? Is this a coincidence or an intentional selection of such a symbol, which in the Apocalypse of John is called the ‘number of the beast’ – the 666.”

Shipp says Lady Gaga is involved, too

Shipp, who sued the CIA over mold in 2011, is now shying away from spreading other popular conspiracy theories about celebrities.

In one of his recent tweets, he says that Oscar-winning pop star Lady Gaga is part of the sinister plot after becoming Abramovic’s hardcore student in 2013 and participating in her "Spirit Cooking" dinner.  

