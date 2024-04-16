Advertisement
AD

    Massive 10,701 ETH Transfer by Whale to Exchange as Ethereum Price Drops

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Timing of sale, however, resulted in whale realizing $4 million loss
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 13:30
    Massive 10,701 ETH Transfer by Whale to Exchange as Ethereum Price Drops
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a move that has triggered attention in the cryptocurrency community, an Ethereum whale recently offloaded all 10,701 ETH, equivalent to approximately $33 million, on popular exchange Binance.

    Advertisement

    On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain reports a crypto whale who sold all their 10,701 ETH stash worth $33 million on Binance to repay a debt in recent hours. The whale went long on ETH by depositing ETH on the compound protocol and borrowing USDT to buy more ETH.

    The whale's decision to liquidate such a large amount of Ethereum in a single transaction has drawn attention due to its timing amid ongoing market volatility and uncertainty.

    Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has experienced significant price fluctuations in recent weeks, with its value oscillating between $2,850 and $3,729 since the start of April.

    Related
    Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 4.92% in the last 24 hours to $3,076, extending its loss into the second day from April 15 highs of $3,281.

    The sale of the 10,701 ETH stash on Binance was executed as Ethereum's price experienced a downturn, which is often a trigger for large holders to liquidate their positions in an attempt to minimize losses, repay debt or free up capital for other investments. in the case of this particular whale, it was to repay debt.

    The timing of the sale, however, resulted in the whale realizing a $4 million loss, a significant sum even for a large-scale investor.

    What makes this sell-off particularly noteworthy is that it marks the second loss-making move by the same Ethereum whale.

    According to Lookonchain, the whale had previously incurred a loss of approximately $500,000 as a result of selling their ETH holdings at a lower price than when they acquired them. This raises questions about the whale's trading strategy and their ability to accurately time the market.

    Related
    Ethereum Whale Swallows 13,500 ETH on Major Crypto Exchange

    According to Santiment, as crypto prices have been on the decline, Ethereum is seeing the fastest rise in its discussion rate. The new ETF approval in Hong Kong has sparked more interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency, even though shorts are rising rapidly.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Important Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Tweet Ejected by Michael Saylor
    2024/04/16 13:25
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Tweet Ejected by Michael Saylor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets to Nearly 1 Million Transactions in Record Spike
    2024/04/16 13:25
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets to Nearly 1 Million Transactions in Record Spike
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image US Stocks to Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Heavily After Today
    2024/04/16 13:25
    US Stocks to Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Heavily After Today
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nimiq Pay Launch: A New Standard For Self-Custodial Crypto Payments
    XFood Token ($XFT) Ushers in a New Era of Food Transparency with a Grand Public Sale Event in Bali
    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 10,701 ETH Transfer by Whale to Exchange as Ethereum Price Drops
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Tweet Ejected by Michael Saylor
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets to Nearly 1 Million Transactions in Record Spike
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD