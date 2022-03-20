Ethereum Turns Bullish as Exchange Outflows Reach 190,000 ETH

News
Sun, 03/20/2022 - 15:23
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum outflows break record
Ethereum Turns Bullish as Exchange Outflows Reach 190,000 ETH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum has faced one of the largest exchange outflows in the asset's trading history, with almost 200,000 ETH leaving the market amid massive inflows to a staking contract, as CryptoQuant data suggests.

As U.Today previously noted, the number of coins "waiting" to be staked in the Ethereum 2.0 contract reached 300,000 ETH while, prior to that, the network reached an important milestone of 10 million coins locked in the staking contract.

Related
190 Million Shiba Inu Burned Within 24 Hours As SHIB Prints Massive Green Candle

According to aggregated data from centralized exchanges, 180,000 ETH left the market on March 18, besides Ethereum withdrawing on weekend trading days. We have also noticed massive outflows from exchanges of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum supply shock

One of the most anticipated events for most Ethereum traders has always been a supply shock, which is traditionally considered a negative thing. In terms of cryptocurrency trading and investing, if a supply shock happens, it will most likely cause a spike in the asset's price.

Related
Nearly 600,000 ApeCoin Tokens Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whales: Details

Supply shocks are often caused by the inability of the existing supply to satisfy the demand on the market. With millions of Ethereum being burned and more than 10 million locked for a certain period‌, in case of an unexpected buying spree, exchanges may face a lack of liquidity and will not be able to cover the existing demand.

But despite speculation in both the Ethereum and cryptocurrency market communities, a supply shock will not happen even if the market faces the same wall of buy order we saw in 2021. Often, exchanges turn out to be owners of large wallets, which are counted as private or retail wallets.

At press time, Ether has not reacted significantly to the massive outflows and trades at $2,918, after only a 3.6% price increase on the day the data appeared.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Time Magazine to Start Accepting ApeCoin
03/20/2022 - 18:20
Time Magazine to Start Accepting ApeCoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 20
03/20/2022 - 17:39
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Comes with New Sharding Proposal: What is EIP-4844?
03/20/2022 - 16:42
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Comes with New Sharding Proposal: What is EIP-4844?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov