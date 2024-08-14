    Ethereum to Crash? Veteran Trader Bets Peter Brandt Big on $1,651 ETH

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Veteran trader Peter Brandt announces public Ethereum short, sets $1,651 target
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 15:50
    Ethereum to Crash? Veteran Trader Bets Peter Brandt Big on $1,651 ETH
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Well-known crypto market analyst Peter Brandt has issued a warning about Ethereum (ETH) that has investors worried. Brandt, who is known for his more than 40 years of expertise in technical analysis, has spotted a series of patterns on the altcoin's chart that suggest a potential price crash.

    Brandt's outlook suggests the completion of a five-month rectangle pattern, followed by a retest of the breakout point. In addition, he has seen a rising wedge formation forming on the intraday chart. 

    Based on this, Brandt announced that he is going short on Ethereum, with a price target of $1,651. This suggests that there could be a very painful 40% drop from the current market level of around $2,700.

    But, there's a but

    At the same time, however, Brandt points out that it is still hard to predict whether the patterns will play out exactly as he sees them, if at all. Sometimes they do not work out the way you think they will, he warns.

    His pessimistic prediction has gotten people talking in the crypto community, as investors ponder whether there is indeed a chance for a major price correction.

    It is worth noting that while Brandt's outlook is based on technical analysis rather than personal opinion, he has his own history with the largest altcoin.

    It is no secret that the trader does not put Ethereum on the same level as Bitcoin, thinks it is nothing more than garbage and has publicly shorted it before. However, this attempt to short the asset did not go as planned.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

