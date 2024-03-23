Advertisement
    Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum FUD resulted in record-breaking money flow to exchanges, ETH/BTC dropped to June 2022 levels
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 14:04
    Ethereum Panic? CEX Inflows Hit Multi-Month Highs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Another wave of FUD around the possible security status of Ethereum (ETH) is the key reason behind its "underperformance," data says. However, passionate holders do not seem to be ready for selling en masse.

    Ethereum FUD causes record-breaking ETH inflow to CEXes

    In the past week, the Ethereum (ETH) supply has experienced mixed trends. As the meme coin mania loses steam, the aggregated Ethereum (ETH) fees dropped by 41%, says leading blockchain data tracker IntoTheBlock.

    Such calculations were revealed by IntoTheBlock in its latest On-Chain Insights newsletter.

    Also, Ether recorded its largest weekly net inflows into centralized exchanges since September 2022: Scared holders brought $720 million to CEXes.

    This week, besides the "regular" rumors about Ether's security status, some media outlets reported that Ethereum Foundation was being investigated by law enforcers.

    Related
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Defends Ethereum Against Attack

    Should Ethereum (ETH) be deemed security in the U.S., the prospects of Ethereum ETF approval might be questioned.

    As covered by U.Today, U.S. congresspersons and Coinbase CLO slammed the SEC and its leadership for its failure to protect Ethereum (ETH) from a regulatory crackdown.

    "ETH underperformance is real," IntoTheBlock says

    It is the FUD to blame for Ethereum's (ETH) underperformance, IntoTheBlock data says. In the shadow of the marvelous BTC rally, ETH has lagged behind Bitcoin and on a risk-adjusted basis, even behind the S&P 500.

    Also, the ratio of ETH/BTC is holding just above 0.05, inching closer to its lowest point since June 2022. It should be noted that BTC has already managed to exceed its 2021 high, while the Ethereum (ETH) upsurge stopped 32% short of the ATH.

    At the same time, long-term ETH holders are not ready to sell their coins. The amount of Ethers in wallets that have been holding for over one year continues hitting new highs despite the negative news.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Popular articles

