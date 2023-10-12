Ethereum: New Geth Version Fixes Critical Bug

The new version of Ethereum's Go Ethereum (Geth) client, Geth v1.13.3, was released earlier this Thursday. This update primarily addresses a rare bug found in the Pebble database, known to cause significant runaway disk and CPU usage, according to Péter Szilágyi, Ethereum's team lead.

Other improvements

On top of fixing the issue with the Pebble database, the Geth v1.13.3 release introduces several other features designed to optimize the platform.

Among these are provisions for full synchronization to specific hash targets without relying on a beacon client, and enhancements allowing configurable websocket message limits through the Go RPC client.

Eyes on Cancun hard fork 

Updates like Geth v1.13.3 play a vital role in smoothing out potential transition hurdles ahead of the launch of the much-anticipated Cancun hard fork.

Ethereum's forthcoming "Cancun-Deneb," or "Dencun" upgrade, is poised to enhance the scalability, security and user experience of the platform.

Cancun follows the trajectory set by Ethereum's recent Shanghai activation, focusing on refining its execution layer. 

Central to the upgrade is Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844, commonly termed "Proto-Danksharding." No definitive launch date has been set, but the Cancun upgrade is slated for the second half of 2023.

