ENG
RU

Ethereum Mining Causes Gaming Laptop Shortages

News
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 16:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gaming laptops see shortages due to the growing profitability of Ethereum mining
Ethereum Mining Causes Gaming Laptop Shortages
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum miners have contributed to a shortage in gaming laptops, according to a recent report by British video game magazine PCGamesN.

While it is still not hard to find one on Amazon, the outlet reports that the mining boom might exacerbate gamers' predicament.

The demand for high-end laptops skyrocketed together with the profitability of mining Ether. Last month, miners started earning as much as $3.5 million per hour.

In February, a mining farm full of the latest models was spotted in China.

Laptop
Image by @harukaze5719

Related
MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Nvidia could nerf more GPUs

As reported by U.Today, leading chipmaker Nvidia has nerfed the hashrate of its soon-to-be-released 3060 card to make it less attractive for miners.

This move, however, can spur even more demand for much-sought-after laptops since they do not have such restrictions.

With that being said, slashing the hashrate could soon be a new normal. Rumor has it that Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti will come with the same mining limitations, but its specifications are yet to be released.

#Ethereum News #Nvidia News #Cryptocurrency Mining
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Institutions Withdraw Massive Amount of Bitcoin from Coinbase, Moving It to Cold Storage
News
02/27/2021 - 09:04

Institutions Withdraw Massive Amount of Bitcoin from Coinbase, Moving It to Cold Storage
Yuri Molchan
article image Twitter Announces $1.25 Billion Convertible Notes Offering, Community Believes It Could Be for Bitcoin
News
03/01/2021 - 12:54

Twitter Announces $1.25 Billion Convertible Notes Offering, Community Believes It Could Be for Bitcoin
Yuri Molchan
article image Stellar (XLM) Introduces Update Horizon 2.0. Why Is It Crucial for Stellar?
News
03/02/2021 - 11:17

Stellar (XLM) Introduces Update Horizon 2.0. Why Is It Crucial for Stellar?
Vladislav Sopov