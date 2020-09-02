MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
MSI registers high-end GPUs for cryptocurrency mining
Taiwanese computer giant MSI has registered five graphics cards that are specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency, PC Gamer reports.

MSI is repurposing its old stock of GPUs that already seem obsolete after Nvidia’s that are powered by the manufacturer’s Ampere microarchitecture. 

Nvidia’s new affordable GPUs 

During its Sept. 1 event, Nvidia unveiled its much-awaited GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs that offer blow out of the water its previous products.

The flagship RTX 3080 card, which comes with 8,704 CUDA Cores and the peak memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s, will set you back only $699, thus substantially lowering the cost of hind-end gaming.

GeForce
image by www.nvidia.com

MSI’s database listing doesn’t show the exact specifications of its custom graphics cards. It’s not clear whether or not they will be able to bring anything new to the table apart from the name.

According to NiceHash, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super is currently able to earn its owner about $2.72 per day for mining crypto.   

GeForce RTX 2060 is on par in terms of profitability, currently generating about $2.49 per day for Ethereum miners.

The GPU gold rush 

While MSI’s pivot to crypto could simply be a gimmick meant to make its leftover inventories more appealing, it shows that the graphics card industry hasn’t abandoned crypto for good.

During the great crypto frenzy in 2017, miners snapped up over three million GPUs but the demand dried up the following year during a bear market.

Nvidia is currently facing a class action lawsuit whose plaintiffs claim that the company tried to camouflage its profits from mining. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Uphold to Support Airdrop of XRP's Utility Fork

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 19:20
Alex Dovbnya
XRP's utility fork Flare Networks is gaining traction as Uphold announces support for the forthcoming airdrop of the Spark token
In its Sept. 2 tweet, trading platform Uphold has announced support for the upcoming airdrop of Flare Network's Spark tokens.

“After fervent public commentary: we’re delighted to announce that Uphold is supporting the Spark Token Airdrop. You'll receive Spark Tokens on a 1:1 basis to the amount of XRP you hold on December 12, 2020 - the 'snapshot' date.”

A much-anticipated airdrop

Flare Network is a utility fork of XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, that brings smart contract functionality to the XRP Ledger.

All XRP holders will be able to claim that network’s native Spark token (FXRP) that will be credited on the 1:1 basis during the airdrop that was announced in August. Ripple Labs and will its ex-employees will not be able to participate.  

More than 5,400 accounts signed up to take part in the airdrop in only a few days:

“We’ve been amazed at the amount of interest in Flare over the past few days! Since announcing the process for preparing your XRPL account to receive Spark on Friday, there has been over 295 million XRP contained in XRPL accounts that have set their accounts to receive the Spark token.”

Spark
image by @ronaldonline777

Uphold became the second notable exchange after Bitrue to support the airdrop.

On Aug. 31, Flare Networks revealed that the “snapshot” of the XRP Ledger for distributing XRP token is going to take place on Dec. 12. 

The date is not arbitrary — it will be devoted to the 194th anniversary of Martha Coston’s birthday. She was an American inventor mainly known for making maritime exploration much safer by devolving long-lasting signal flares that are still utilized by the U.S. Navy.

Flare gets praise from Ripple CEO 

As reported by U.Today, Flare recently floated the idea of building a trustless bridge with Ethereum.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently opined that the next-generation blockchain combines “the best” of XRP, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

