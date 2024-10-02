Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation, Watch Out! Top Influencer Warns of North Korean Threat

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Hermit Kingdom has managed to infiltrate various cryptocurrency firms
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 18:43
    Ethereum Foundation, Watch Out! Top Influencer Warns of North Korean Threat
    Cover image via pixabay.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bankless founder Ryan Sean Adams recently sounded the alarm over North Korean IT workers infiltrating cryptocurrency projects. 

    Advertisement

    Adams has warned that the days of anonymous developers in cryptocurrency might be coming to an end. 

    He believes that even such major players as the Ethereum Foundation are not immune to such threats. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says
    It's Official, First XRP ETF Filing Lands on SEC's Desk
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited

    The warning comes following the investigation by the Coindesk media outlet, which revealed that plenty of cryptocurrency projects unknowingly hired workers from North Korea. 

    Advertisement

    The extensive list of affected projects includes Cosmos, SushiSwap, and Yearn Finance. 

    The North Korean workers came up with seemingly legitimate IDs and even active GitHub profiles in order to secure jobs at crypto firms.

    Related
    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 15:53
    Satoshi Is Chinese Intelligence Operation, Top Hedge Fund Manager Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On one occasion, a North Korean IT worker, who claimed to be from Japan, was exposed due to his accent.

    Earlier this year, the United Nations Security Council revealed that thousands of North Korean workers managed to infiltrate Western tech companies. 

    The council also estimated that the Hermit Kingdom had stolen more than $3 billion worth of crypto.

    Lazarus Group, the hacker group that is allegedly run by the North Korean government, was famously behind the $625 million Ronin bridge exploit. 

    The stolen crypto is used for financing the country's nuclear and ballistic missile program. 

    North Korea has faced various international sanctions that are concerned with the development of nuclear weapons. 

    Crypto has now emerged as North Korea's main lifetime. It also relies on counterfeiting consumer goods, arms trafficking, and other illegal activities in order to finance its nuclear program. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explodes 2,944% in Massive Bullish Whale Activity Spike
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 16:07
    $213 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange, Shiba Inu Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge, Ripple Taps Major License in Dubai: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Foundation, Watch Out! Top Influencer Warns of North Korean Threat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explodes 2,944% in Massive Bullish Whale Activity Spike
    $213 Million Bitcoin Dump Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange, Shiba Inu Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge, Ripple Taps Major License in Dubai: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD