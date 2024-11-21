    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum might see true skyrocketing if logarithmic trend remains
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 10:10
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Analyst Benjamin Cowen recently made a crucial prediction regarding Ethereum's future, sharing a logarithmic chart with a mysterious comment, "I want ETH to finally go home," and hinting at the target above $6,000, which would be a massive milestone to reach for the second-biggest cryptocurrency.

    The chart analyzed suggests that Ethereum's price trajectory is somewhat aligning with overall growth, according to the logarithmic growth curve. That pattern defines the overall direction in which Ethereum is moving. For now, Ethereum is successfully bouncing from the middle range of the channel, and momentum will continue if upside remains.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

     LHowever, reaching $6,000 is not an easy task; in order for it to happen, ETH must have these key factors aligned: 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?
    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind

    Market sentiment: The breakout and gaining a foothold above $3,000 will lead to a strong and sustained sentiment shift, increasing investors' confidence and creating a case for future growth. The institutional interest could also ramp up the asset's growth.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 07:54
    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On-chain growth: While the market performance of Ethereum is important, it should also see growing adoption in order to regain its former glory. Layer-2 solutions, DeFi and other sectors of the network should enter the phase of active growth to see the price rally.

    Technical situation: Ethereum has been reclaiming one resistance after another, Leveraging the strength of EMAs, showing its overall bullish tendency. Volume profiles also suggest that buyers are there, and the overall tendency for the asset looks more than bullish. However, maintaining that pace is the key for reaching higher targets.

    Macroeconomics tendencies: The cryptocurrency market does not exist in a vacuum, so external factors have a massive effect on the market, and with the growth on the world market, we should not be too worried about ETH's future.

    The amount of $6,000 marks 100% growth from current values – that does not happen overnight for assets with a massive market capitalization like Ethereum. Watching key levels like $3,500, $4,200 and $5,000 should be your guide when trying to evaluate current chances for Ethereum to rise to the long-desired $6,000 mark.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 9:51
    DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 9:43
    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?
    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD