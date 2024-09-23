    Ethereum (ETH) Shows 318% Increase: Details

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu finally delivers signal that might become key for long-term prosperity of asset
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 11:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Shows 318% Increase: Details
    Recently Shiba Inu has experienced a significant preemptive signal for the market as it has surged above the 50-day exponential moving average. Investors who have been waiting for a market recovery have hope as SHIB breaks above this technical level. 

    Being an early predictor of a possible trend reversal the current move above the 50 EMA indicates growing bullish sentiment. SHIB is now getting close to a significant resistance level at the 100 EMA even though this breakout may thrill some traders. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This has historically been a difficult time for assets and if SHIB finds it difficult to break through it might mean the end of the current rally. The chart shows that SHIB has been in a longer-term bearish trend since its last peak with a string of lower highs and lower lows. For SHIB the 200 and 100 EMAs continue to be major obstacles. If they fall below these marks the asset may resume its retracement. 

    If SHIB can break through the 100 EMA there is still a chance for additional growth even though this rally may end sooner than expected. If it is successful the 200 EMA would be the next level of resistance which might indicate a more persistent upward trend.

    The recent spike above the 50 EMA for Shiba Inu is a good sign but the assets next move will be heavily influenced by the resistance level at 100 EMA. One way or another, Shiba Inu is one of the most risky assets on the market and relying on signals like a 50 EMA breakthrough when making decision is short-sighted, which is why waiting for more substantial indications of trend reversal could be suitable. 

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

