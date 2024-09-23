Ethereum (ETH) Shows 318% Increase: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently Shiba Inu has experienced a significant preemptive signal for the market as it has surged above the 50-day exponential moving average. Investors who have been waiting for a market recovery have hope as SHIB breaks above this technical level.

Being an early predictor of a possible trend reversal the current move above the 50 EMA indicates growing bullish sentiment. SHIB is now getting close to a significant resistance level at the 100 EMA even though this breakout may thrill some traders.

This has historically been a difficult time for assets and if SHIB finds it difficult to break through it might mean the end of the current rally. The chart shows that SHIB has been in a longer-term bearish trend since its last peak with a string of lower highs and lower lows. For SHIB the 200 and 100 EMAs continue to be major obstacles. If they fall below these marks the asset may resume its retracement.

If SHIB can break through the 100 EMA there is still a chance for additional growth even though this rally may end sooner than expected. If it is successful the 200 EMA would be the next level of resistance which might indicate a more persistent upward trend.

The recent spike above the 50 EMA for Shiba Inu is a good sign but the assets next move will be heavily influenced by the resistance level at 100 EMA. One way or another, Shiba Inu is one of the most risky assets on the market and relying on signals like a 50 EMA breakthrough when making decision is short-sighted, which is why waiting for more substantial indications of trend reversal could be suitable.