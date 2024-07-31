Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH) supporter and AI enthusiast Adriano Feria came up with an extremely optimistic Ether price forecast. After the backlash from skeptics, he reconsidered the target, increasing it by 100%. His views are aligned with that of major institutional players, recent data says.

Ethereum (ETH) bull case should get us there: Researcher

Ethereum (ETH) might reach $50,000 as soon as in the ongoing cryptocurrency market cycle. At the same time, "bullish case" might bring the price of second cryptocurrency to six-digit values, Web3 and AI educator Adriano Feria said on X.

In a tweet shared with his 14,000 followers, Feria stressed that he is sure about the bright prospects of Ethereum (ETH) despite the massive wave of hate on Crypto X. Unbelievers will regret their skepticism, the researcher admits:

If you are holding $ETH today, then you are truly the world's elite because $ETH's bull case should get us to $100k. You think this is a joke, but there are real world financial institutions that have come up with bull targets that are close to this. And no, this is not a joke.

Three days ago, he "increased" the prediction of $28,000 per ETH published by Eric Conner, Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem veteran and EIP 1559 coauthor.

These super-bullish statements come amid growing disbelief triggered by pale ETH performance in the short term.

The second-largest cryptocurrency failed to start rocketing amid the spot Ether ETF launch in the United States. By press time, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $3,311, down almost 6% compared to the local peak set post-ETF launch at July 23.

Insane BTC, ETH price predications published every day

As covered by U.Today previously, in February, Feria indicated the rapid increase of ETH staking popularity based on on-chain data.

In recent days, more and more analysts are sharing unbelievably high predictions for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptos.

For instance, U.S. asset management heavyweight VanEck suggested two scenarios for the BTC price in the year 2050.

The most bullish one sees BTC over $52 million per coin, while the $2.9 million mark is treated as a "base" scenario by VanEck.