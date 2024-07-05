Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are far from a reversal, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 5.29% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2,809 and the resistance of $3,108. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of the support level of $2,814. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure.

If it happens closer to $3,000, bulls might seize the initiative, which can lead to a rise to the $3,100 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens near the bar's low, there is a possibility of seeing a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $2,600 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,984 at press time.