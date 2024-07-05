Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Ethereum (ETH) found local bottom so far?
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 15:52
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are far from a reversal, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 5.29% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2,809 and the resistance of $3,108. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of the support level of $2,814. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. 

    If it happens closer to $3,000, bulls might seize the initiative, which can lead to a rise to the $3,100 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens near the bar's low, there is a possibility of seeing a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $2,600 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,984 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

