    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have rates of DOGE and SHIB entered oversold zone yet?
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 14:53
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    The local bottom might not have been found, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 9.2%.

    Despite today's sharp fall, the price of DOGE is about to close near the support level of $0.1064.

    If a false breakout does not happen, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.10 zone soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1066 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 11.3%.

    The rate of SHIB has already broken the support level of $0.00001519. If the price fixes below it, traders may expect a more profound drop to the $0.000012 area soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001459 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

