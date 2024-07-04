DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The local bottom might not have been found, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 9.2%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp fall, the price of DOGE is about to close near the support level of $0.1064.

If a false breakout does not happen, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.10 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1066 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 11.3%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB has already broken the support level of $0.00001519. If the price fixes below it, traders may expect a more profound drop to the $0.000012 area soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001459 at press time.