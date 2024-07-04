XRP Price Prediction for July 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps setting new lows, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 7.69%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local support of $0.4441. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a possibility to see an ongoing decline to the $0.43-$0.4350 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the support breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.42 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

Sellers are also powerful on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, bears may return the rate of XRP to the $0.35 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4434 at press time.