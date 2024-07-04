Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 4

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is bearish trend of XRP about to end soon?
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 14:55
    XRP Price Prediction for July 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps setting new lows, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by 7.69%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local support of $0.4441. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a possibility to see an ongoing decline to the $0.43-$0.4350 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the support breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.42 area within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    Sellers are also powerful on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, bears may return the rate of XRP to the $0.35 zone soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.4434 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:49
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance to Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals on BNB Chain on This Date, Here's Why
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:49
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals on BNB Chain on This Date, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 300% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:49
    300% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Venom Expands into India with Dual Listings on WazirX and CoinDCX
    Bybit Institutional Makes Dual Sponsorship for Swiss Summer Web3Fest and Crypto Valley Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for July 4
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals on BNB Chain on This Date, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD