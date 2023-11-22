Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Price Nears Key Support Level

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite the recent Ethereum price dip, investors remain in "greed" mode
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 05:26
Ethereum (ETH) Price Nears Key Support Level
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the latest data from 100eyes Crypto Scanner, Ethereum is approaching a horizontal support point at around $1,925. 

Advertisement

This follows a dynamic 24-hour trading period where Ethereum's price fluctuated between $1,940.08 and $2,018.93, currently standing at $1,989.80. 

This represents a 1.2% increase compared to the previous day, with its market capitalization now at approximately $239 billion and a substantial 24-hour trading volume of $23 billion.

More buying opportunities?   

Horizontal support is a significant concept in the trading of cryptocurrencies. It refers to a price level at which a downward trend is expected to pause due to a concentration of demand. 

Now that Ethereum nears this key level of $1,925, investors and traders are closely monitoring its movement for potential buying opportunities or signs of a further price drop. 

Related
End of an Era: Binance's CZ to Step Down

The top altcoin dropped in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday due to the bombshell Binance news

Traders are still greedy  

Despite this, Ethereum's current sentiment remains in 'greed' territory, with the Ethereum Fear and Greed Index indicating a score of 56 — suggesting that market sentiment is still optimistic.

Despite recent fluctuations, ETH is up by 66% since the beginning of the year. This robust increase is a potential factor contributing to the prevailing optimistic sentiment among investors, even as the cryptocurrency approaches its horizontal support level. 

Ethereum's performance over various periods has shown a mixed trend, with a 5-day decrease of 2.84% but an 11.34% rise over the past month and an 18.20% increase in the last three months.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Consolidates Above Support: Launchpad for Next Rally?
2023/11/22 05:33
SHIB Consolidates Above Support: Launchpad for Next Rally?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP, DOGE, SHIB, BNB, ADA Prices in Meltdown Mode as CZ Pleads Guilty and Resigns: New Damning Details
2023/11/22 05:33
XRP, DOGE, SHIB, BNB, ADA Prices in Meltdown Mode as CZ Pleads Guilty and Resigns: New Damning Details
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for November 21
2023/11/22 05:33
XRP Price Analysis for November 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD