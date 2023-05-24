Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 24

Buyers are losing the initiative as coins are again back in the red zone.
ETH/USD
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 3.82% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's fall, there are no reversal signals yet as the price is trading below the local support at $1,787.7. If the daily closure happens below that mark, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing correction to the $1,760-$1,770 area tomorrow.
Bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish closure. In addition, the selling volume is rising, which means that bears are again more powerful than bulls. If the situation does not change, traders are likely to expect a test of the nearest support level at $1,734 shortly.
From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the previous candle low at $1,772. If the bar closure happens below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop.
In this regard, one can expect a test of the $1,600-$1,700 area until mid-June.
Ethereum is trading at $1,785 at press time.