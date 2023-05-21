Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21

Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Ethereum (ETH) have chance to rise next week?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers do not seem to be giving up so easily as the rates of coins are rising.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not gained as much as Bitcoin (BTC), going up by only 0.30%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the local support at $1,814.6. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, there is a possibility to see a short rise to the resistance at $1,820.

On the bigger time frame, volatility has declined and the rate keeps trading in the narrow range.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $1,800-$1,850 is the more likely scenario for next week.

On the weekly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is also looking more bearish than bullish as the price has not bounced back far from the support at $1,737. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the important zone of $1,900.

Ethereum is trading at $1,818 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Show all