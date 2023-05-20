Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for May 20

Sat, 05/20/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP keep rising against fall of other coins?
XRP Price Analysis for May 20
Bears are giving no chances to bulls, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception, rising by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, XRP is trading near the recently formed resistance at $0.4684. Currently, traders should focus on that mark. If the closure occurs around it, the growth may continue to the $0.47 zone and above.

On the daily chart, the picture is also more bullish than bearish as the rate keeps slowly rising. The volume is also high, which means that buyers might seize the initiative. If the growth continues to the $0.48 mark, the accumulated energy may be enough for a resistance breakout.

The weekly candle is about to close above the previous peak at $0.4101. Besides that, the closure may happen near the resistance, which means that there is a high possibility to see a further upward move by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4669 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

