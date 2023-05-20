XRP Price Analysis for May 20

Original U.Today article

Can XRP keep rising against fall of other coins?

Bears are giving no chances to bulls, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception, rising by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, XRP is trading near the recently formed resistance at $0.4684. Currently, traders should focus on that mark. If the closure occurs around it, the growth may continue to the $0.47 zone and above.

On the daily chart, the picture is also more bullish than bearish as the rate keeps slowly rising. The volume is also high, which means that buyers might seize the initiative. If the growth continues to the $0.48 mark, the accumulated energy may be enough for a resistance breakout.

The weekly candle is about to close above the previous peak at $0.4101. Besides that, the closure may happen near the resistance, which means that there is a high possibility to see a further upward move by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.4669 at press time.