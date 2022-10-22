Ethereum (ETH) DApps Now Seamlessly Migrating to StarkNet

StarkNet, a mainstream L2 solution for Ethereum (ETH) network scaling, is ready to accomplish another major milestone as top Ethereum (ETH) dApps might launch on its rails.

Uniswap v3 comes to StarkNet: What is UniStark?

The team of StarkWare, StarkNet's developer, announced that Uniswap (UNI), the largest Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), might soon be available on StarkNet's basis.

Uniswap v3 is written on Solidity, a programming language for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) veterans at Nethermind created an instrument to facilitate the migration of Solidity-written dApps to Cairo, StarkNet's language.

A new tool dubbed Warp is designed to transpile Solidity-written smart contracts to Cairo and, therefore, bring EVM to StarkNet. Using this cutting-edge instrument, Nethermind engineers are developing UniStark, a StarkNet-based version of Uniswap.

The instrument is available for testing on Nethermind's GitHub repo, the team highlights that it is not for commercial usage. On Oct. 24, 2022, the two teams will hold a Twitter Space conference to cover the process of migration.

StarkNet transaction count smashes through six-month high

Meanwhile, StarkNet adoption gains traction as its transactional metrics are yet again rocketing. In the recent week, StarkNet exceeded not only its L2 competitors Arbitrum and Optimism (OP), but also Ethereum's L1 and even Bitcoin (BTC).

As per statistics shared by StarkWare, its product processed over 12 million transactions in the last days.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Sept. 13, 2022, StarkWare's Cairo language received its first major upgrade to date, dubbed Cairo v1.0.

Cairo, Crucial Programming Language for Ethereum (ETH), Receives Major Upgrade
 

The upgrade is designed to streamline the developer experience of StarkNet-focused developers and make the network more secure and attack-resistant.

