Cairo, Crucial Programming Language for Ethereum (ETH), Receives Major Upgrade

StarkWare, leading producer of STARK-based scaling solutions for L1 blockchains, shares details of Cairo 1.0

zk-STARKs (zero-knowledge scalable transparent arguments of knowledge) have evolved into a mainstream zk-based L2 solution for Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

StarkWare releases Cairo 1.0, first-ever upgrade to its programming language

According to the official statement shared by the StarkWare team, its programming language Cairo is set to undergo its first-ever major upgrade, dubbed Cairo 1.0.

Time to announce: Cairo 1.0 🦅

This is Cairo's biggest advancement to date.



Cairo 1.0 will enhance usability, safety, and convenience. It will support StarkNet's permissionless network requirements, and will simplify and secure the protocolhttps://t.co/HgpR6f1VRm pic.twitter.com/VaCol0cckn — StarkWare (@StarkWareLtd) September 12, 2022

With the v1.0 upgrade, Cairo becomes a more robust, simpler and more usable programming language for smart contracts and dApps developers.

At its core, Cairo has Sierra (Safe Intermediate Representation), an intermediate layer designed to ensure that every Cairo program can be securely verified.

Ads

This design allows the entire network to be more reliable in terms of attack resistance.

Advanced developer experience for L2-focused programmers

Also, with Cairo 1.0 activated, its users (developers) will enjoy Ethereum-grade security for all of their smart contracts and applications.

Neither achievement will make the network sacrifice cost-efficiency and decentralization.

Per L2Beat tracker, StarkWare's StarkEx technology is among the most crucial for the L2 segment: three out of 10 largest protocols by TVL (dYdX, Immutable X and Sorare) are built on top of it.