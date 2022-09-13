Cairo, Crucial Programming Language for Ethereum (ETH), Receives Major Upgrade

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 13:56
article image
Vladislav Sopov
StarkWare, leading producer of STARK-based scaling solutions for L1 blockchains, shares details of Cairo 1.0
Cairo, Crucial Programming Language for Ethereum (ETH), Receives Major Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

zk-STARKs (zero-knowledge scalable transparent arguments of knowledge) have evolved into a mainstream zk-based L2 solution for Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

StarkWare releases Cairo 1.0, first-ever upgrade to its programming language

According to the official statement shared by the StarkWare team, its programming language Cairo is set to undergo its first-ever major upgrade, dubbed Cairo 1.0.

With the v1.0 upgrade, Cairo becomes a more robust, simpler and more usable programming language for smart contracts and dApps developers.

At its core, Cairo has Sierra (Safe Intermediate Representation), an intermediate layer designed to ensure that every Cairo program can be securely verified.

This design allows the entire network to be more reliable in terms of attack resistance.

Advanced developer experience for L2-focused programmers

Also, with Cairo 1.0 activated, its users (developers) will enjoy Ethereum-grade security for all of their smart contracts and applications.

Neither achievement will make the network sacrifice cost-efficiency and decentralization.

Per L2Beat tracker, StarkWare's StarkEx technology is among the most crucial for the L2 segment: three out of 10 largest protocols by TVL (dYdX, Immutable X and Sorare) are built on top of it.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
09/13/2022 - 16:05
Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
09/13/2022 - 16:00
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/13/2022 - 15:58
BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina