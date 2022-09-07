Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Sharply, but Arthur Hayes Says He's Not Selling

The global crypto market cap has once again dropped below the $1 trillion level

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, are in deep red, plunging by 5.35% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, the crypto king slipped to $18,540, the lowest level since June 18 on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, it is trading at $18,773.

After reaching the highest level against Bitcoin in 2022, Ethereum also took a bearish turn. The ETH/BTC pair has plunged by almost 6% from its Sept. 6 peak.

The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has now below the $1 trillion level.

Ads

In a recent tweet, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says that he is not selling in spite of the sharp correction.