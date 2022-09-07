Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Sharply, but Arthur Hayes Says He's Not Selling

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Sharply, but Arthur Hayes Says He's Not Selling
Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, are in deep red, plunging by 5.35% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.     

Earlier today, the crypto king slipped to $18,540, the lowest level since June 18 on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, it is trading at $18,773.

After reaching the highest level against Bitcoin in 2022, Ethereum also took a bearish turn. The ETH/BTC pair has plunged by almost 6% from its Sept. 6 peak.

The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has now below the $1 trillion level.

In a recent tweet, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says that he is not selling in spite of the sharp correction.

