Advertisement
AD

ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Vance Spencer, co-founder and GP of Framework Ventures, indicates some bold predictions for next 24 months in crypto
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 17:05
ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the new bull market is gaining traction, Netflix alum and seasoned crypto VC Vance Spencer indicates a number of milestones the blockchain segment could reach in the coming two years. While his forecast sounds optimistic, he also recommends being prepared for a "roller coaster."

Advertisement

Ethereum ETF could be next, Vance Spencer opined

The fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving, Ethereum ETF approval and growing institutional adoption of digital assets are "next" for us in 2024, Spencer shared with his 85,000 followers on X. In general, the crypto journey at this stage should be treated as a marathon, not a sprint.

Also, Web3 games will bring the next 100 million active users to the cryptocurrency scene. Regulatory hostility might be on borrowed time as the odds of "pro-crypto" administration in the U.S. coming in 2025 are estimated at 70%.

In terms of macroeconomic context, the market will go through an entire rate cutting cycle with rates getting back to 2-3%. Last time, this indicator was below 2% in mid-2022.

At the same time, the situation on the cryptocurrency market will not be all roses: Every market participant should be prepared for roller coasters in the next 24 months.

Related
Bitcoin ETF Might Be Approved by End of This Year, If Not Sooner, Framework Ventures CEO Says

It should be noted that Spencer almost managed to exactly predict the date of the Bitcoin ETFs approval. In early July, he opined that they could be green-lit by the end of 2023.

$1 billion for DeFis: New milestone for 2024-2025

In the same July thread he stressed that the Bitcoin ETF approval would pave the path for ETFs on various altcoins.

Alongside the ETFs saga, the VC investor foresees bright midterm prospects for the DeFi sphere. As crypto prices go up, revenues of DeFi protocols will grow "superlinearly." At least two major DeFis will cross $1 billion in revenue in the next 24 months.

Related
'FAANG of DeFi Assembling,' Seasoned Crypto VC Says

Previously, he foresaw the emergence of the "FAANG of DeFi" that would demonstrate sustainable cash flow and will not be vulnerable to "vampire attacks."

#Ethereum #Ethereum ETF
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
2024/01/13 17:03
ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
2024/01/13 17:03
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Soars: Records Remarkable Yearly Growth, Spikes With 24 Million Transactions
2024/01/13 17:03
Cardano Soars: Records Remarkable Yearly Growth, Spikes With 24 Million Transactions
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views
ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
Show all