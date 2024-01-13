ETH ETF Next? Seasoned VC Vance Spencer Shares His Views

As the new bull market is gaining traction, Netflix alum and seasoned crypto VC Vance Spencer indicates a number of milestones the blockchain segment could reach in the coming two years. While his forecast sounds optimistic, he also recommends being prepared for a "roller coaster."

Ethereum ETF could be next, Vance Spencer opined

The fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving, Ethereum ETF approval and growing institutional adoption of digital assets are "next" for us in 2024, Spencer shared with his 85,000 followers on X. In general, the crypto journey at this stage should be treated as a marathon, not a sprint.

Someone asked me whats next today



A few things



- Halvening, ETH ETF, increasing instutional adoption

- DeFi earnings and revenues scare superlinearly with price. At least two will have $1bn in revenue in next 24 months

- Games bring 100M people into crypto in 2024/2025

- An… — Vance Spencer (@pythianism) January 12, 2024

Also, Web3 games will bring the next 100 million active users to the cryptocurrency scene. Regulatory hostility might be on borrowed time as the odds of "pro-crypto" administration in the U.S. coming in 2025 are estimated at 70%.

In terms of macroeconomic context, the market will go through an entire rate cutting cycle with rates getting back to 2-3%. Last time, this indicator was below 2% in mid-2022.

At the same time, the situation on the cryptocurrency market will not be all roses: Every market participant should be prepared for roller coasters in the next 24 months.

It should be noted that Spencer almost managed to exactly predict the date of the Bitcoin ETFs approval. In early July, he opined that they could be green-lit by the end of 2023.

$1 billion for DeFis: New milestone for 2024-2025

In the same July thread he stressed that the Bitcoin ETF approval would pave the path for ETFs on various altcoins.

Alongside the ETFs saga, the VC investor foresees bright midterm prospects for the DeFi sphere. As crypto prices go up, revenues of DeFi protocols will grow "superlinearly." At least two major DeFis will cross $1 billion in revenue in the next 24 months.

Previously, he foresaw the emergence of the "FAANG of DeFi" that would demonstrate sustainable cash flow and will not be vulnerable to "vampire attacks."