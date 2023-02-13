ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 13

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has begun with the continued correction of the cryptocurrency market.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.82%.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has entered the bearish zone, breaking the support of $1,501. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the next level at around $1,400. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,479 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.67% over the last 24 hours.

XRP is trading near the support level at $0.3685 on the daily time frame. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the closure. If it happens above that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.38 zone. In another case, the breakout of the support may lead to a sharp drop to $0.35 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.3691 at press time.