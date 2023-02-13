Original U.Today article

ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 13

Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies are ready for reversal?
The new week has begun with the continued correction of the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.82%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has entered the bearish zone, breaking the support of $1,501. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the next level at around $1,400. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,479 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.67% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is trading near the support level at $0.3685 on the daily time frame. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the closure. If it happens above that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.38 zone. In another case, the breakout of the support may lead to a sharp drop to $0.35 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.3691 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

