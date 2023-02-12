SHIB Price Analysis for February 12

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish for most of the coins.

SHIB/USD

While the rates of other coins are falling, the price of SHIB has increased by 1.88% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.00001273 and the resistance at $0.00001312. Buyers might think about further growth only if they can fix the price above the $0.000013 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has bounced back from yesterday's peak at $0.00001310. However, one should pay attention to the closure of the candle.

If it happens near the level and with no wicks, traders might see a price blast tomorrow followed by growth to the $0.00001350 mark.

On the weekly chart, SHIB is trying to form a false breakout of the formed support at $0.00001294. If buyers manage to do that and the bar closes above that mark, there is a chance to see local growth to the $0.00001350 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.000013 at press time.