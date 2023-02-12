Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for February 12

Sun, 02/12/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can SHIB continue local growth next week?
SHIB Price Analysis for February 12
The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish for most of the coins.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

While the rates of other coins are falling, the price of SHIB has increased by 1.88% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.00001273 and the resistance at $0.00001312. Buyers might think about further growth only if they can fix the price above the $0.000013 zone.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has bounced back from yesterday's peak at $0.00001310. However, one should pay attention to the closure of the candle.

If it happens near the level and with no wicks, traders might see a price blast tomorrow followed by growth to the $0.00001350 mark.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, SHIB is trying to form a false breakout of the formed support at $0.00001294. If buyers manage to do that and the bar closes above that mark, there is a chance to see local growth to the $0.00001350 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.000013 at press time.

