    Epic Dogecoin Prediction Made by Raoul Pal: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin recently surged to yearly highs of $0.48
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 16:03
    Epic Dogecoin Prediction Made by Raoul Pal: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Raoul Pal, the founder and CEO of Real Vision, has made a prediction about dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

    In a recent tweet, Pal predicts the potential continued performance of Dogecoin in the broader crypto market. In an eye-catching statement about Dogecoin, Pal highlights the unexpected success of DOGE, which has outperformed Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency, in terms of percentage gains since its launch.

    According to Pal, Dogecoin has proven to be "harder money" than Bitcoin (BTC) and has outperformed it by a staggering 550% since its launch over a decade ago.

    HOT Stories
    Epic Dogecoin Prediction Made by Raoul Pal: Details
    XRP Open Interest Hits New Record Peak. Is Major Move on the Horizon?
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Stunning Detail About SHIB Burns
    $5.4 Billion: MicroStrategy Announces Record-Breaking Bitcoin Purchase

    Looking ahead, Pal believes that Dogecoin might continue to outperform Bitcoin over time.

    Advertisement

    Pal wrote: "One of the most wild things in all of crypto is that DOGE has proven to be harder money than BTC and has outperformed by 550% since launch (10 years) and looks like it might even to continue to outperform over time. What a time to be alive."

    Related
    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 12:08
    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin price chart is attached to Pal's tweet, and it highlights two channel patterns. The first channel resulted in a breakout; currently, the second channel is building up and seems poised for a breakout, which might cause Dogecoin to gain ground against Bitcoin in the days ahead.

    Dogecoin predictions

    Dogecoin's price rise continued over the weekend, reaching a new yearly high of $0.48 on Nov. 23 before retreating. The recent price surge also propelled DOGE to its highest level since May 2021. Dogecoin also reached a high of $0.0000049 in its Bitcoin pairing, a level not seen since December 2022.

    According to CoinGecko data, Dogecoin's monthly gains are a whopping 210% compared to Bitcoin's gain of 45% in the same time frame.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25%: Analyst Predicts $0.82 Breakout
    Sat, 11/23/2024 - 13:15
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 25%: Analyst Predicts $0.82 Breakout
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    With the market speculating an all-time high (ATH) retest at $0.73, multiple analysts hinted at higher targets. Over the weekend, Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, predicted a breakout target of $0.82 for Dogecoin.

    As reported by Wu Blockchain, Arthur Hayes predicted in a recent podcast that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year and may reach $250,000 by the end of 2025. Dogecoin, on the other hand, may reach $1.

    Bitcoin fell after failing to surpass the $100,000 mark on Nov. 24, resulting in one of the largest weekend crypto liquidations in more than a year. Dogecoin fell to a low of $0.411 in today's trading session, near where it currently trades.

    #Dogecoin News #Raoul Pal #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 15:59
    XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 15:52
    Bitcoin Will Not Stop at $100,000, Trading Legend Peter Brandt Hints
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    WOW Summit Bangkok 2024: A Recap of the Most Large-Scale Event of the Year
    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Epic Dogecoin Prediction Made by Raoul Pal: Details
    XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week
    Bitcoin Will Not Stop at $100,000, Trading Legend Peter Brandt Hints
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD