    Original U.Today article

    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market might retrace if more selling pressure is provided
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 0:01
    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With its spectacular breakout and potential rally toward the $2 mark, XRP has been causing a stir on the cryptocurrency market. Given that XRP has broken through significant resistance levels and shown resilience in continuing on its upward trajectory, the current price action indicates strong bullish momentum. Recent market optimism and growing buying pressure caused XRP to soar above the $1.40 mark.

    The notable rise in trading volume indicates that more players are joining the market, which would help the rally. Although the RSI is in the overbought zone, which suggests strong bullish sentiment. It also warns of potential short-term retracements in the asset. Further confirming the bullish trend is the golden cross formed by the 50 and 200 EMAs. Historically, this technical pattern suggests the possibility of sustained upward momentum over the medium to long term.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP is currently facing psychological resistance at $1.50 which, if broken, could push it closer to $2. Breaking the $2 level could indicate a new stage of price discovery because it marks a milestone that has not been tested in years.

    HOT Stories
    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler Exits Race
    XRP on Verge of Bitcoin Golden Cross: Details

    The values of $1.00 and $1.20 are crucial support levels on the downside. Sustaining the bullish structure will require holding above these levels. If the price breaks below, there may be a more significant retracement. The overbought state of the RSI and the potential for profit-taking could lead to short-term corrections despite the breakout's promise. It would, however, strengthen its bullish outlook if XRP consolidates above $1.20 before continuing its upward trajectory.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin has to push

    Dogecoin is at a crucial juncture, facing a possible double-top formation following its remarkable recent rally. A major retracement could result if this pattern, which is frequently regarded as a bearish signal, is unable to hold its current levels.

    From its recent highs around $0.44, DOGE has experienced a significant decline. The price is currently consolidating around $0.39. 

    After DOGE broke through significant resistance levels due to strong upward momentum, the retrace occurred. However, as evidenced by lower trading volume than during the initial rally, the chart displays possible exhaustion. Although bullish momentum is still evident given the RSI hovering in the overbought zone, a double-top pattern could be confirmed if volume continues to decline or if the $0.44 resistance is not broken. 

    Related
    Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 13:24
    Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The immediate resistance level is located at $0.44. The double-top scenario would be deemed invalid by a breakout above this level, which would allow DOGE to test $0.50 and higher. The first significant support on the downside is the $0.30 level. The 50 EMA currently offers additional support at $0.26, where a break below this could hasten the decline.

    In terms of conceivable situations, if the double-top pattern materializes, traders may take profits and bearish momentum may increase, which could result in a significant correction for DOGE. 

    Nonetheless, DOGE may indicate a continuation of the bullish trend if it consolidates above $0.39 and gains sufficient strength to confront the $0.44 resistance. Its ability to maintain its current value and draw in new customers will probably determine Dogecoin's next course of action. A rally is still possible, but since there is a significant chance of a retrace, prudence is advised. To predict the direction of the asset in the upcoming days, traders should keep a careful eye on volume and price action around the $0.44 resistance.

    Danger on Ethereum's radar

    The bearish double-top pattern, which could indicate a reversal in Ethereum's recent bullish momentum, is just beginning to form on the cryptocurrency. ETH broke through important resistance levels following a powerful rally, but this pattern raises questions about a possible retracement that might impede its price recovery.

    A substantial price decline is frequently preceded by the double-top pattern, which usually signals a loss of buying momentum. Ethereum has produced two peaks on the daily chart but has been unable to break through the $3,400 barrier. 

    Related
    33 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Losing Steam: What's Happening?
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 12:29
    33 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Losing Steam: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The probability of ETH declining rises if it is unable to hold onto its present values. This worry is heightened by the fact that trading volume has begun to drop, indicating a decrease in market fervor. As the bullish momentum slows, the RSI, which is currently trending lower from the overbought area, lends credence to the idea that a correction may be imminent.

    At $3,400, Ethereum is encountering significant opposition. If this level is broken, the double-top would be deemed invalid and additional gains toward $3,600 or higher might be possible. However, the 50 EMA acts as a buffer at $2,980, which is the immediate support level on the downside.

    A decline below this level might lead to a more severe correction, which might drive ETH closer to the stronger support levels of $2,800 or even $2,750. The recovery that Ethereum has made over the past month could be undermined if the double-top formation materializes and causes a large retracement.

    #Ethereum #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 19:42
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 17:02
    Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler Exits Race
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Enormous XRP Breakthrough: $2 in Sight, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Price Level, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Very Dangerous Pattern
    Novogratz on Bitcoin Approaching $100K: 'This Is a Big Moment'
    Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler Exits Race
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD