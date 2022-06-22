Elrond's Cantina Royale Announces IDO and NFT Drop on Maiar

Wed, 06/22/2022 - 12:10
Vladislav Sopov
First-ever mainstream Play-to-Earn game on Elrond blockchain opens registration campaign for its initial DEX offering
Elrond's pioneering GameFi product is ready to offer its tokens to Web3 gaming enthusiasts. Also, its first NFT release activates all of the crucial P2E functionalities.

Cantina Royale IEO starts on June 22, almost 132 million CRT tokens available

According to the official announcement shared by the Cantina Royale team, the registration campaign for its hotly anticipated initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) kicks off on June 22.

Cantina Royale's IDO is set to take place on Maiar DEX, a flagship decentralized cryptocurrency exchange of Elrond's ecosystem. Elrond has been chosen due to its carbon-negative and user-friendly design.

In total, the platform's team is going to distribute 131,855,000 CRT tokens out of an aggregated circulating supply of 1,000,000,000 CRT.

Maiar's IDO is the only opportunity to get tokens at the super-low price of $0.04 per CRT.

Elrond's Cantina Royale Introduces On-Chain Game for iOS and Android

As covered by U.Today previously, Cantina Royale unveiled its applications for iOS- and Android-based devices on May 26, 2022. Both applications allow users to try Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play designs.

Genesis Space Apes unlock Cantina Royale gameplay

Alongside a massive token sale, the Cantina Royale team releases its NFT drop with playable digital collectibles. A total of 5,000 NFT will be distributed between Elrond community participants via the Maiar Launchpad, and 10,000 NFT units will be offered to the general public.

Space Apes are interest-bearing NFTs: 1% of all in-game earnings from future generations will be distributed between Genesis holders.

Also, these NFTs will be necessary to join Play-to-Earn campaigns and Cantina Royale GameFi initiatives: every holder can lend his/her NFTs to get periodic payouts.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

