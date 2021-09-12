Elon Musk’s Tweet Causes 763 Nodes to Implement Doge 1.14.4 Upgrade

News
Sun, 09/12/2021 - 08:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two-week old tweet of Elon Musk has helped almost 800 Doge nodes to upgrade to 1.14.4 but more new nodes are needed
Elon Musk’s Tweet Causes 763 Nodes to Implement Doge 1.14.4 Upgrade
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Dogecoin dev account “Doge Whisperer” owner has reminded the community about the importance of the recent 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade supported by Elon Musk, who is the world’s major innovator-entrepreneur, centibillioinare and the most influential DOGE fan.

763 Doge nodes have been upgraded

On August 30, Musk tweeted that the importance of the new Doge node upgrade was high and it would make the network more secure and lead to lowering the transaction fees later on.

According to the tweet of Doge Whisperer, by now 763 nodes have implemented the upgrade. But the network needs a lot more new nodes, the tweet says.

On September 7, the eight-ranked Dogecoin dipped below the $0.30 level, hitting a low of $.22, along with Bitcoin plunging under the $50,000 mark. Last time, DOGE was seen at this price level in early August.

Related
BTC, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for September 11

Musk laughs at media turning his tweets into clickbait titles

Billy Markus, a Doge co-founder, has shared a screenshot of a news headline which involves the recent Elon Musk’s tweet about time being the ultimate currency.

The media has turned the tweet into a clickbait title involving Dogecoin and the coin’s cofounder trolled the attempt of the news outlet to catch the attention of audience this way.

Elon Musk commented on that with a double ROFL emoji.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image $1,059,849,588 In Ethereum Transferred between Whales as ETH Rises to $3,440
09/12/2021 - 16:00
$1,059,849,588 In Ethereum Transferred between Whales as ETH Rises to $3,440
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP to Be Listed by Japanese Exchange TAOTAO on Sep 22, Following Merge with SBI VC Trade
09/12/2021 - 10:44
XRP to Be Listed by Japanese Exchange TAOTAO on Sep 22, Following Merge with SBI VC Trade
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ADA Soars Over 12.5% As Alonzo Hard Fork to Kick Off Later Today
09/12/2021 - 08:35
ADA Soars Over 12.5% As Alonzo Hard Fork to Kick Off Later Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan