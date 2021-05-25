Elon Musk Asks Followers to Submit Dogecoin Development Ideas

News
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk is determined to fix Dogecoin, and he needs your help
Elon Musk Asks Followers to Submit Dogecoin Development Ideas
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is stepping up his effort to improve Dogecoin, urging his followers to submit their development proposals on GitHub and Reddit in a recent tweet.

On May 13, Musk tweeted that he was working with Dogecoin developers to improve the meme coin’s transaction efficiency.

Later, he came up with a controversial scaling proposal for the joke cryptocurrency, reinvigorating the tired “block size” debate within the cryptocurrency community.

Related
Elon Musk Hints Dogecoin May Reach $1
Musk is known as the most powerful supporter of the parody cryptocurrency who is credit for its astronomic rise.         

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.34 on the Binance exchange after recovering from the Sunday plunge.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Hits Major Low, Here’s What It Means for BTC
05/25/2021 - 10:25

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Hits Major Low, Here’s What It Means for BTC
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Drama in China
05/25/2021 - 09:45

Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Drama in China
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Elon Musk’s Idea to Switch Bitcoin Mining to Green Energy Will Drive Mining Costs Higher: Peter Schiff
05/25/2021 - 08:12

Elon Musk’s Idea to Switch Bitcoin Mining to Green Energy Will Drive Mining Costs Higher: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image