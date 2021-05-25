Elon Musk Asks Followers to Submit Dogecoin Development Ideas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is stepping up his effort to improve Dogecoin, urging his followers to submit their development proposals on GitHub and Reddit in a recent tweet.
On May 13, Musk tweeted that he was working with Dogecoin developers to improve the meme coin’s transaction efficiency.
Later, he came up with a controversial scaling proposal for the joke cryptocurrency, reinvigorating the tired “block size” debate within the cryptocurrency community.
Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.34 on the Binance exchange after recovering from the Sunday plunge.