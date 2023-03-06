Elon Musk and DOGE Creator Strike Back at BBC, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus posted a sarcastic tweet, responding to a BBC article that said Twitter is experiencing new issues since Elon Musk purchased it.

The tech billionaire supported Markus in his attempts to defend the social network.

Musk and Markus versus BBC

A recently published BBC article stated that Twitter is no longer able to save its users from trolling, citing insiders. These changes followed as a result of the platform's new boss, Elon Musk, laying off a large portion of its Twitter staff. According to the "insiders," the tools that are meant to prevent trolling and harassment on Twitter are hard to maintain.

Among these insiders, per the aforementioned article, is the former head of content design at Twitter, who resigned after her entire team was fired by Elon. The team created safety measures that reduced the activity of trolls by roughly 60%.

According to an engineer at Twitter, the platform looks fine from the outside, but from the inside, it is "on fire."

Doge co-creator Markus responded to the article, ironically stating that before Musk bought Twitter, Markus had never been attacked by any trolls, no one ever said "anything mean" to him and Twitter was nothing but a "beautiful utopia."

Musk responded to his tweet, saying “literary roflmao”.

Literally roflmao … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Elon Musk adds AI to his love of crypto

On Saturday, U.Today covered that the Twitter boss posted a tweet that made the community curious. Musk tweeted, "I used to be in crypto but now I got interested in AI."

The tweet is believed to be the continuation of Musk's recent criticism of ChatGPT constructed by the Open AI company that Musk helped to found in 2015.

However, in 2018, he stepped down from its top management team over discrepancies with the other members. In December, Musk called ChatGPT "woke" as it was spotted providing texts with false information to users in order not to offend them.

Now, Musk is allegedly seeking to start his own company in the AI space and turn it into a rival of Open AI.

Elon Musk is a big fan of DOGE and holds Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to his earlier tweets. It seems highly unlikely that crypto is completely out of the sphere of his interests now and has been replaced by artificial intelligence.