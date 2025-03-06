Advertisement
AD

    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 20:32
    XRP's open interest has surged amid crypto reserve speculation
    Advertisement
    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CryptoQuant data, XRP open interest has surged by an impressive 5.6%. 

    Advertisement

    At the same time, the firm has warned of elevated risks posed by increasing leverage that could hint at high volatility. "Leverage cuts both ways—stay sharp," the firm warned.  

    At press time, the token is changing hands at $2.60, according to CoinGecko data. 

    HOT Stories
    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin

    The rapid rise in leveraged positions could present a good shorting opportunity, according to CrpytoQuant.  

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 19:09
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The Ripple-linked token saw a stunning rally on Sunday following the announcement that it would be part of the much-hyped strategic crypto reserve. 

    Even though there were some rumors about XRP eventually making the cut, the announcement still came as a surprise for many industry participants. Hence, the token saw a very sharp upward move, coming close to reaching the $3 milestone before giving up some gains. 

    However, as reported by U.Today, banking giant JPMorgan recently called into question the viability of adding XRP and other smaller altcoins to the crypto reserve. 

    #XRP News #Ethereum ETF

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 19:09
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 18:42
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD