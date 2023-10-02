El Hippo (HIPP), Meme Coin of New Type, Challenges Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In order to attract community enthusiasts, El Hippo (HIPP) contributors announced a large-scale multi-product roadmap and activated a fiat paygate.

Liquidity incentives for novel meme coin: What is El Hippo (HIPP)?

Developers of El Hippo (HIPP) launched a set of transparent smart contracts that are aimed at building trust for various groups of investors. In the midterm, this measure is designed to protect HIPP investors from unpredictable selling pressure.

Developers, early contributors and whales have no opportunity to initiate price manipulations. As such, the tokenomics of HIPP attempt to be healthier and more transparent than those of the main competitors and established blue-chip meme coins.

Developers also allowed users to make their investing strategies flexible: from the onset of El Hippo (HIPP) operations, all HIPP transfers are charged with 0% buy and sell taxes. Everyone can operate his or her HIPP bags with no need to pay taxes.

Also, 6.9% of the supply will remain untouched in the ongoing phase of El Hippo's (HIPP) development and held in a multisig wallet. In the future, this allocation will fuel listings on centralized exchanges, activation of cross-network bridges and new liquidity pool launches.

Ambitious ecosystem roadmap: Listings, academy, NFTs

Unlike the vast majority of meme coins, El Hippo (HIPP) is focused on achieving strategic success instead of short-term hype. That is why El Hippo (HIPP) contributors published an ambitious roadmap with four phases of development.

By press time, the project has accomplished all the goals of phase one: smart contract launch, listing on DEXes, 1,000+ holder milestone and a Discord community kickstart. Also, in phase two, El Hippo (HIPP) managed to organize a community rewards program, score a number of strategic partnerships and reach the 10,000+ holder threshold.

In the next phases of development, the team of El Hippo (HIPP) is going to focus on community growth. Thus, in phase three, a newsletter will be launched, an academy will welcome the first students and initial merch drops will be available on El Hippo's (HIPP) website.

Then, in phase four, the El Hippo (HIPP) team will create and publish non-fungible tokens (NFTs), proceed to Tier-1 CEX listings and accomplished the 1,000,000 HIPP holder milestone. One percent of the aggregated HIPP supply will be airdropped to all El Hippo NFT holders.

El Hippo team offers eased HIPP purchasing with fiat instruments

Easy onboarding is among the top priorities for El Hippo (HIPP) engineers. To foster this goal, El Hippo (HIPP) created a newbie-friendly fiat on-ramp on its official website.

Select users can now buy $HIPP with a bank transfer instantly on our site!



Thanks to @onrampmoney, Hippo fans in United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, Indonesia, and Mexico have an easy, cost-effective fiat-to-crypto option 🔥



Time to stock up on HIPP!

— El Hippo (@elhippomeme) September 22, 2023

Users from the most crypto-friendly countries of the world - United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, Indonesia and Mexico - are able to purchase HIPP with their credit cards for super-low fees.

Also, cryptocurrency holders from other countries and regions are able to purchase HIPP tokens with their centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency wallets. The team of El Hippo (HIPP) shared detailed instructions on how to buy HIPP with MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Coinbase Wallet.

El Hippo’s HIPP becomes dangerous competitor for mainstream meme coins

As the meme coins segment is over-saturated with dog-themed and cat-themed cryptocurrencies, some of them offer solid tokenomics fundamentals behind fancy ethos and semi-ironic narratives. For instance, Bone Shibaswap (BONE) is a vital part of the ever-growing Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem and facilitates governance throughout the Shibarium. This is how Shiba Inu supporters have a say in critical decisions for the project.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) donates a portion of its supply to charity and has fostered a fun, viking-themed aesthetic based around Norse mythology that has proven very popular online. Add to that a play-to-earn metaverse and a stellar collection of NFTs, and the Floki ecosystem begins to look very well-rounded indeed.

Meanwhile, even “pure” meme coins still attract community enthusiasts and new investors. PEPE price benefitted from being the embodiment of an pre-existing meme that has been floating around the internet for many years, triggering a sense of nostalgia that’s hard for newer projects to compete with.

At the end of the day, HIPP remains arguably the only token that combines “just-for-fun” ethos of meme coins with well-balanced tokenomics, long-term liquidity initiatives and promising roadmap in GameFi, NFT, Play-to-Earn and EdTech segments.