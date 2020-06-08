Drug Dealer Who Was Trading Bitcoin Has $2.3 Mln Confiscated by Authorities: Details

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 16:12
Alex Dovbnya
Former KFC worker Paul Johnson, who was selling narcotics on the dark web while trading Bitcoin, has all of his assets confiscated
Contents

Paul Johnson, an ex-KFC worker from the U.K. who operated a multi-billion drug empire from his home, has had £1.8 mln (around $2.3 mln) confiscated by the court, Harborough Mail reports.

The real-life Walter White was sentenced to eight years in prison back in February for selling drugs on the dark web with the help of Bitcoin.

Running a drug empire from an attic 

After quitting his work at the fast-food chain, Johnson devolved all of his time to his illegal hobby while using a bogus tea-trading business as a cover-up to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.  

Johnson, just like the fictional ‘Breaking Bad’ character, never had problems with the law, and his neighbors never had an idea that he was smuggling kilos of postal narcotics into the U.K. and sell them for immense profits right under their noses.

The drug dealer and his wife enjoyed a relatively modest life in an inconspicuous house and drove a used Range Rover (these properties have also been confiscated).   

After searching Johnson’s home in December 2017, the police confiscated LSD, heroin, and other prohibited substances found in his attic along with a laptop that was used for actively trading cryptocurrencies.

Precocious drug dealers 

Johnson, 32, went off the rails after graduating from his university and failing to find a decent job that would suit his qualification.

Some criminals even turn to drug dealing in their teens. As reported by U.Today, an 18-year-old Australian was charged with drug trafficking back in March.

Back in 2015, German teenager known as Maximilian S was busted after selling 914 kilos of drugs from his mother’s apartment.

