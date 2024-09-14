    Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Awaken as BTC Skyrockets to $60,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price of Bitcoin, largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassed $60,000 in weekend trading
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 15:02
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Awaken as BTC Skyrockets to $60,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, topped $60,000, reaching highs of $60,660 in Saturday trading. The surge reflected a reversal of September losses amid fears of a weakening U.S. economy.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's price rose on Friday, reaching $60,770, its highest level since the beginning of September, as traders became optimistic that the Federal Reserve's next meeting might yield a jumbo-sized rate cut.

    The gains were sustained till press time with Bitcoin up 3.27% in the last 24 hours to $59,835.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Alert by Binance: Withdrawal Addresses in Danger
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate
    Massive XRP Reversal: Breakout Next? Toncoin (TON) to Face Biggest Resistance Since August, Ethereum (ETH) in Poor State
    Bulls Back in Driver's Seat as BTC Reclaims $60K

    As Bitcoin touched the $60,000 mark, on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that seven wallets that have been dormant for over one year and most likely belonging to the same whale deposited 203 BTC worth $12.18 million into Binance some hours ago for a profit of $6.89 million.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 13:49
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Depositing to exchanges usually reveals an intent to sell while withdrawals might imply buying. According to Lookonchain the said Bitcoin whale bought the said 203 BTC for a worth of $5.29 million between March 10 and Aug. 7, 2023.

    Whales make moves

    According to on-chain data sources, Bitcoin whales have made remarkable moves, buying and selling in the last 24 hours, coinciding with Bitcoin's surge above $60,000.

    According to Lookonchain, after the BTC price broke through $60,000, a Bitcoin whale bought another 1,062 BTC worth $63.96 million. The whale currently holds 10,043 BTC worth $603.84 million.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Show Doubt in Short-Term Outlook: Report
    Wed, 09/11/2024 - 16:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Show Doubt in Short-Term Outlook: Report
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Likewise, in a profit-taking move, a BTC swing trader deposited 205 BTC worth $12.4 million into Binance, netting a total profit of $2.36 million.

    Bitcoin corporate holder MicroStrategy revealed buying another 18,300 BTC worth $1.11 billion at $60,408 between Aug. 6 and Sept. 12.

    MicroStrategy currently holds 244,800 BTC worth $14.15 billion, and the average buying price is $38,585. At current prices, the profit would amount to a whopping $4.71 billion.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 14:25
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 13:59
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Awaken as BTC Skyrockets to $60,000
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD