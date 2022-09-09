Dogecoin Rival Floki Inu's Market Cap Now Verified by CMC: Details

Fri, 09/09/2022 - 13:14
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Floki's price is trading up 8.78% at $0.0000098 at press time
As shared on its official Twitter handle, Floki Inu's market cap has been verified by the world's largest crypto asset tracking website, CoinMarketCap. Presently, Floki Inu ranks the 275th largest crypto asset in the world. Floki Inu had requested a ''reverification'' of its market capitalization after CoinMarketCap verified it initially in January.

At the time, the meme cryptocurrency clamored for a change in the FLOKI Max supply on CoinMarketCap (CMC). Floki Inu claimed that the burning of over 10 trillion tokens was not reflected in its maximum supply.

Now, with this new verification, Floki Inu says, "It's time to say hi to the boys, DOGE and SHIB," as this aids its ranking among the top meme cryptocurrencies. Presently, the market capitalization of Floki Inu stands at $88,793,908.

Following the positive news, Floki's price is trading up 8.78% at $0.0000098 at the time of writing.

Community push for Robinhood listing

The stock brokerage app Robinhood is being urged by a recent Change.org petition to list the Floki Inu (FLOKI) cryptocurrency. A total of 1,745 people have voted in favor of the petition thus far. The Floki Inu team has borrowed a strategy from the Shiba Inu team in putting up such a petition. After going viral last year, Shiba Inu's petition ended up being a huge success, gathering more than 500,000 signatures.

Related
Will Robinhood List Floki Inu? New Change.org Petition Aims to Make This Happen

Early in April, Robinhood introduced support for the Shiba Inu coin after delaying for a month. The second largest meme cryptocurrency was included on the list with Compound, Polygon and Solana. It remains uncertain if the Floki Inu campaign will garner enough traction for Robinhood to take such a listing into account.

