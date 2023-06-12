'Dogecoin Millionaire' Names Condition Under Which He Will Buy More DOGE: Details

YouTuber who calls himself 'Dogecoin millionaire' says he wants to buy more DOGE, here's what must happen first

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto YouTuber Glauber Contessoto, a self-proclaimed "Dogecoin millionaire," has taken to Twitter to share his take on when it is best to buy DOGE in the current market. He revealed a condition on which he would buy more of the original meme coin himself.

According to his tweet, Dogecoin needs to drop below the $0.06 level. Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.06115. Per data shared by CoinMarketCap, over the last week, the canine token has lost 14.35% and less than 1% within the past 24 hours.

If $DOGE drops under 6 cents I’m buying more 🤔🐕🚀 pic.twitter.com/yVGmQDMoo0 — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) June 12, 2023

Besides, Contessoto confirmed that he still holds his Dogecoin:

Yes of course — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) June 12, 2023

Glauber Contessoto was mentioned by CNBC in 2021, when he invested $250,000 in DOGE. After the meme coin surged to an all-time high of $0.7376 in May, Contessoto's Dogecoin holdings turned him into a millionaire. However, since then, DOGE has lost 91.71% of its value, so he may now be confidently called a "former DOGE millionaire."

Since then, he has diversified his portfolio, adding ADA a nd FLOKI. After new meme coin PEPE suddenly became popular upon its emergence in April, Contessoto tweeted that the best time to buy it would be when it drops 80%-90% below its recent all-time high.