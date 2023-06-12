'Dogecoin Millionaire' Names Condition Under Which He Will Buy More DOGE: Details

Yuri Molchan
YouTuber who calls himself 'Dogecoin millionaire' says he wants to buy more DOGE, here's what must happen first
Crypto YouTuber Glauber Contessoto, a self-proclaimed "Dogecoin millionaire," has taken to Twitter to share his take on when it is best to buy DOGE in the current market. He revealed a condition on which he would buy more of the original meme coin himself.

According to his tweet, Dogecoin needs to drop below the $0.06 level. Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.06115. Per data shared by CoinMarketCap, over the last week, the canine token has lost 14.35% and less than 1% within the past 24 hours.

Besides, Contessoto confirmed that he still holds his Dogecoin:

Glauber Contessoto was mentioned by CNBC in 2021, when he invested $250,000 in DOGE. After the meme coin surged to an all-time high of $0.7376 in May, Contessoto's Dogecoin holdings turned him into a millionaire. However, since then, DOGE has lost 91.71% of its value, so he may now be confidently called a "former DOGE millionaire."

Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims

Since then, he has diversified his portfolio, adding ADA a nd FLOKI. After new meme coin PEPE suddenly became popular upon its emergence in April, Contessoto tweeted that the best time to buy it would be when it drops 80%-90% below its recent all-time high.

article image
